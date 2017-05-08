Evangelicals and the Supreme Court

Evangelicals and the Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in to testify at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/James Lawler Duggan The new Supreme Court Justice was raised Catholic, but he now attends Episcopal worship services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demos in texas 5 min Aponi 6
ABC wants Jimmy Kimmel gone right now 17 min Civic Infidel 7
Obama betrays America for $3 mil 28 min Civic Infidel 1
Will Elizabeth Warren be our next President? 1 hr dimdem 6
Make up a boatload of ignorant nonsense distrac... 1 hr Civic Infidel 6
Gang members healthcare 1 hr Liar in Chief 11
good healthcare saves lives 2 hr Aponi 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC