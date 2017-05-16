Drunken-driving fugitive in Md. crash that killed 5 will be sentenced in June
A convicted drunk driver who was on the run for three days after ducking a Maryland court appearance over a fatal crash was captured with cash and other belongings that suggested he was planning to stay on the lam, law enforcement officials said. The new sentencing date comes after Kelley did not show up to his original sentencing hearing Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosy outlook after the Menace posts a great 1st...
|28 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|14
|Treason
|31 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|5
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|48 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|4
|Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador...
|50 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|6
|Let this go = Obstruction of Justice
|56 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|10
|THIS IS 4 "LIAR IN CHIEF " u post all the time
|6 hr
|timmie wimmie di...
|2
|Breaking news, Trump in heepa trouble
|7 hr
|Civic Infidel
|19
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|10 hr
|Liar in Chief
|27
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC