Driver in Md. crash that killed three...

Driver in Md. crash that killed three women and two children to be sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The man involved in the 2014 crash that killed three women and two children in Oxon Hill, Md., is scheduled for sentencing Friday. Kenneth Kelly, 27, faces up to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 28 counts connected with the crash, including negligent manslaughter and drunken driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What does trump mean for America 57 min LOL 5
Skip the rightwing retarded TROLLS with low 2 d... 1 hr no vote 4
Demos compared comeys firing to 1 hr Aponi 9
Did The Conman Waive Executive Privilege?!!!!! 1 hr no vote 2
If clinton had won 1 hr Aponi 22
Tucker carlson murdered 1 hr Aponi 11
If he was so good 1 hr Aponi 25
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC