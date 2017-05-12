Driver in Md. crash that killed three women and two children to be sentenced
The man involved in the 2014 crash that killed three women and two children in Oxon Hill, Md., is scheduled for sentencing Friday. Kenneth Kelly, 27, faces up to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 28 counts connected with the crash, including negligent manslaughter and drunken driving.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does trump mean for America
|57 min
|LOL
|5
|Skip the rightwing retarded TROLLS with low 2 d...
|1 hr
|no vote
|4
|Demos compared comeys firing to
|1 hr
|Aponi
|9
|Did The Conman Waive Executive Privilege?!!!!!
|1 hr
|no vote
|2
|If clinton had won
|1 hr
|Aponi
|22
|Tucker carlson murdered
|1 hr
|Aponi
|11
|If he was so good
|1 hr
|Aponi
|25
