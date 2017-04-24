Donald Trump's next 100 days

President Donald Trump will spend his next 100 days trying to get things done that he once confidently predicted he would accomplish in his first 100 days in office. The White House spent last week fending off unflattering critiques of Trump's first three months in the Oval Office, claiming he had racked up great achievements while also dismissing what it sees as an artificial milestone.

