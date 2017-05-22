Detective Won't Face Charges in Fatal July 4th Shooting
A Washington, D.C., transit police detective won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a man who fired into a crowd and at the detective on the Fourth of July last year. The U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Monday that there's insufficient evidence to pursue charges against the detective who fatally shot 21-year-old Sidney Washington Jr. Officials did not identify the detective.
