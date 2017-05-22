Detective won't face charges in fatal July 4th shooting
A Washington, D.C., transit police detective won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a man who fired into a crowd and at the detective on the Fourth of July last year. The U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Monday that there's insufficient evidence to pursue charges against the detective who fatally shot 21-year-old Sidney Washington Jr. Officials did not identify the detective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times retracts 'Comey Memo' story!!
|5 min
|Liar in Chief
|6
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|5 min
|Ronald
|218
|Trump Trip To Middle East A Waste Of Time
|7 min
|Liar in Chief
|9
|Katy Perry (REPENT) HELL IS REAL (Mar '15)
|15 min
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|16 min
|Liar in Chief
|22
|Warning To All Gays ( REPENT)
|24 min
|acts 2 38
|27
|Dumbo having leaked top secret information to R...
|45 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC