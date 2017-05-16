D.C. police identify driver fatally i...

D.C. police identify driver fatally injured in crash as Silver Spring woman

A driver killed early Monday in a single-vehicle accident in Northwest Washington has been identified as a resident of Silver Spring, Md., according to D.C. police. Rhondye Williams, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Blair Road NW.

