D.C. police identify driver fatally injured in crash as Silver Spring woman
A driver killed early Monday in a single-vehicle accident in Northwest Washington has been identified as a resident of Silver Spring, Md., according to D.C. police. Rhondye Williams, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Blair Road NW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All the crying Democrats....
|20 min
|SmokinJoe
|27
|Seth rich the dnc leaker
|21 min
|lol
|11
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|1 hr
|District10
|57
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|1 hr
|Lock Her Up
|22
|Rock-throwers w/masks revealed.....
|2 hr
|CIvic Infidel
|4
|GOP Must Move On From Obamacare Repeal (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|Oreillys settlement
|55
|Demos be like
|5 hr
|Aponi
|11
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC