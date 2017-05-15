D.C. business leaders call on lawmakers to keep $100 million tax cut plan
D.C. business leaders called on city lawmakers Monday to cut $100 million in taxes as scheduled in January and not delay the cuts to pay for housing and education. "Believe me, I more than anyone know investments in housing and education are important," Anthony Williams, CEO of the Federal City Council, said at a joint press conference with the D.C. Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats maybe trump done now
|1 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|3 min
|Civic Infidel
|53
|i just murdered a muslim a few hours ago .....
|4 min
|Civic Infidel
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|Tony Estrada
|21,025
|Because you're so ridiculously pathetic and pre...
|19 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|3
|Rosy outlook after the Menace posts a great 1st...
|21 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|9
|Breaking news, Trump in heepa trouble
|54 min
|Aponi
|4
|Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy
|5 hr
|Civic Infidel
|30
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC