D.C. business leaders call on lawmakers to keep $100 million tax cut plan

D.C. business leaders called on city lawmakers Monday to cut $100 million in taxes as scheduled in January and not delay the cuts to pay for housing and education. "Believe me, I more than anyone know investments in housing and education are important," Anthony Williams, CEO of the Federal City Council, said at a joint press conference with the D.C. Chamber of Commerce.

