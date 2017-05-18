Congressional panels pledge thorough ...

Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing

12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Members of key congressional committees pledged Sunday to proceed with aggressive investigations into Russia's meddling into the U.S. election and any ties with the Trump campaign, saying the American people need a full airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted. Comey was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

