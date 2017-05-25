Congress, Paul Ryan Condemn Turkish E...

Congress, Paul Ryan Condemn Turkish Embassy Clashes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., departs after speaking to the media after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill. The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday officially condemned the violent crackdown on protests outside the Turkish embassy in Washington last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 1 min -KENTUCKY_ 43
To sum up the Obama regime.... 3 min Civic Infidel 4
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 20 min -KENTUCKY_ 393
no reply from no vote 1 hr no vote 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,051
Lets all celebrate republicans hatred of workin... 2 hr Donald duck Von Tram 28
The latest Trump interview once again reveals a... 2 hr Donald duck Von Tram 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Gunman
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC