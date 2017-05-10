Comey: President Demanded 'Loyalty' P...

Comey: President Demanded 'Loyalty' Pledge

12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of A report in a major U.S. newspaper late Thursday said President Donald Trump summoned Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey to the White House in January where the president asked Comey to "pledge his loyalty to him." Comey was fired by Trump Tuesday, creating a political firestorm and raising concerns in some circles about a constitutional crisis.

