CNN Chief: 'People Come To Us For Facts'

FILE: NBC Universal President and CEO Jeff Zucker appears before the Senate Antitrust Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee for a hearing on the proposed merger between Comcast and NBC Universal on Capitol Hill February 4, 2010 in Washington, D.C. CNN president Jeff Zucker said in an interview with Mediaite published Thursday that CNN was late covering the Manchester bombing because "CNN is held to a different standard." As The Daily Caller reported on the night of the attack, CNN and MSNBC ignored the story for nearly an hour while Fox News was covering it extensively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.