CNN Chief: 'People Come To Us For Facts'

CNN Chief: 'People Come To Us For Facts'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

FILE: NBC Universal President and CEO Jeff Zucker appears before the Senate Antitrust Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee for a hearing on the proposed merger between Comcast and NBC Universal on Capitol Hill February 4, 2010 in Washington, D.C. CNN president Jeff Zucker said in an interview with Mediaite published Thursday that CNN was late covering the Manchester bombing because "CNN is held to a different standard." As The Daily Caller reported on the night of the attack, CNN and MSNBC ignored the story for nearly an hour while Fox News was covering it extensively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanna know why Tramp conman is lawyering up! 5 min Donald duck Von Tram 3
Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz 7 min Donald duck Von Tram 11
g f y 19 min Liar in Chief 2
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 22 min RIP 416
Things keep getting weirder with James Comey 29 min Wall specialist 3
Another Von Tramp conman lie exposed #infinity 32 min Donald duck Von Tram 1
Mueller is going to tell comedy what to say 39 min Wall specialist 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC