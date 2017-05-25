CNN Chief: 'People Come To Us For Facts'
FILE: NBC Universal President and CEO Jeff Zucker appears before the Senate Antitrust Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee for a hearing on the proposed merger between Comcast and NBC Universal on Capitol Hill February 4, 2010 in Washington, D.C. CNN president Jeff Zucker said in an interview with Mediaite published Thursday that CNN was late covering the Manchester bombing because "CNN is held to a different standard." As The Daily Caller reported on the night of the attack, CNN and MSNBC ignored the story for nearly an hour while Fox News was covering it extensively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanna know why Tramp conman is lawyering up!
|5 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|3
|Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz
|7 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|11
|g f y
|19 min
|Liar in Chief
|2
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|22 min
|RIP
|416
|Things keep getting weirder with James Comey
|29 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|Another Von Tramp conman lie exposed #infinity
|32 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|1
|Mueller is going to tell comedy what to say
|39 min
|Wall specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC