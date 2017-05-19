Celebrating, and mourning, two beacons in the quest for racial equality
Two iconic contributors to African American advancement are being memorialized Saturday in Washington, and within hours of each other. The juxtaposition of their memorial services only magnifies the enormity of the nation's loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|113
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|Saudi arms deal
|2 hr
|Hillary LOST
|12
|2020 demo presidential candidates
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|5
|Demos can pretend all they want
|2 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Democratic scandals
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|14
|Drunk Man Gets Trapped in Ex's Chimney (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|Hillary LOST
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC