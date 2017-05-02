Can Republicans in Congress save Donald Trump from himself?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Given all their shenanigans over the last eight years - the government shutdown, the threats to default on America's debts and throw the global economy into chaos, the frenzied hatred directed at Barack Obama, the growing ideological extremism, the general sentiment toward burning the government down - the Republican Congress is about the last institution from which you would expect responsibility and restraint. Yet right now, it's looking like congressional Republicans could be the most important force in Washington acting to keep Donald Trump's most reckless instincts in check.

