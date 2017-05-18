Cafe Milano adds privacy for VIP diners
First, the White House nixes its visitor logs , and now this? Cafe Milano - the Georgetown Italian spot known as a VIP favorite - has added frosted glass doors to its side dining room to give its regular rotation of boldface diners a better chance of enjoying their risotto undetected. For years, Milano has been a see-and-be-seen spot, where you're likely to bump into a Cabinet secretary , a top lobbyist - even the occasional visiting movie star .
