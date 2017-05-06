Bowser doesn't let a little rain dampen her mood

In demonstrating this principle, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser , in a red baseball cap with a curly "W" on it, waved, strolled and sauntered along the U Street NW corridor at the head of a contingent of marchers. Disappointing as the weather may have seemed to parade-fanciers, it was nothing compared to Friday, when Washington had its rainiest day of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.