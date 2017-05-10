Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trum...

Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Days before he was fired by Donald Trump , FBI Director James Comey requested more resources to pursue his investigation into Russia's election meddling and the possible involvement of Trump associates, U.S. officials say, fueling concerns that Trump was trying to undermine a probe that could threaten his presidency. It was unclear whether word of the Comey request, put to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein , ever made its way to Trump.

