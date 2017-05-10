Assn Of Equipment Mfgrs To Hold Panel...

Assn Of Equipment Mfgrs To Hold Panel Discussion On Infrastructure In Washington DC

ASSN OF EQUIPMENT MFGRS TO HOLD PANEL DISCUSSION ON INFRASTRUCTURE IN WASHINGTON DC May 15, 2017 Association of Equipment Manufacturers reports: West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will join representatives from equipment manufacturers John Deere and HammerHead Trenchless for a panel discussion next Thursday on Capitol Hill. The event, organized by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers in conjunction with Infrastructure Week 2017, will focus on the need to expand rural broadband access as part of lawmakers' work this year on infrastructure.

