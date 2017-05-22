Arrest made in 30th homicide for 2017
Patrol officers and a canine officer located suspect Chase Stewart in a field behind the apartment where Hura was killed. Even as President Donald Trump is on an extended foreign trip, there will be a lot of domestic news developing this week as his budget for 2018 is released, though action on the Trump spending plan and a number of other major agenda items is still uncertain on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|46 min
|Stoli
|20
|Obstruction of justice charges
|49 min
|Wall specialist
|7
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|1 hr
|SmokinJoe
|204
|Grab her by the Swat
|1 hr
|SmokinJoe
|1
|Russia russia aliens and bigfoot
|1 hr
|russian vodka
|5
|Lawsuit against the DNC!!!
|1 hr
|russian vodka
|2
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|1 hr
|russian rat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC