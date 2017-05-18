Amid White House crisis, Pence tries to avoid political fray

Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during their "Invest in America!" Summit, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during their "Invest in America!" Summit, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.