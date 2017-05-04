All the ways Trump's policies are stu...

All the ways Trump's policies are stuck in the swamp

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

At the end of President Trump's first 100 days, only 27 of 556 political appointments had been confirmed, as compared with 69 former President Barack Obama and 35 for former President George W. Bush. President Trump told the Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood last month that despite people carping about him not hiring staff for his administration, some vacancies at federal agencies would actually remain unfilled .

