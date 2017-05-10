Ahead of Trump visit, Israel delays meeting of settlement planning body - report

Netanyahu's postponement said meant to keep construction from becoming obstacle in talks, avoid repeat of 2010 Joe Biden embarrassment This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 shows a partial view of the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev northwest of Jerusalem. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly postponed a meeting of the planning committee tasked with approving new settlement construction, scheduled for this week, in a bid to avoid a potential spat with US President Donald Trump on the eve of his scheduled visit to Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.