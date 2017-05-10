Ahead of Trump visit, Israel delays m...

Ahead of Trump visit, Israel delays meeting of settlement planning body - report

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Netanyahu's postponement said meant to keep construction from becoming obstacle in talks, avoid repeat of 2010 Joe Biden embarrassment This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 shows a partial view of the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev northwest of Jerusalem. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly postponed a meeting of the planning committee tasked with approving new settlement construction, scheduled for this week, in a bid to avoid a potential spat with US President Donald Trump on the eve of his scheduled visit to Israel.

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,944

