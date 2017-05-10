Ahead of Trump visit, Israel delays meeting of settlement planning body - report
Netanyahu's postponement said meant to keep construction from becoming obstacle in talks, avoid repeat of 2010 Joe Biden embarrassment This file photo taken on December 28, 2016 shows a partial view of the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev northwest of Jerusalem. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly postponed a meeting of the planning committee tasked with approving new settlement construction, scheduled for this week, in a bid to avoid a potential spat with US President Donald Trump on the eve of his scheduled visit to Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pelosi looks like a tree stump
|1 min
|LOL at you
|5
|Your Family Tree Must Be A Twig
|42 min
|LOL at you
|2
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|1 hr
|wake up dems
|66
|The Conman Threatens An Honest Man!!!!
|1 hr
|wake up dems
|5
|No Trump will ever have to go to war
|1 hr
|libs r devils
|4
|Obama Ruined Our Country
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC