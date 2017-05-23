After Five-Month Delay, Federal Judge...

After Five-Month Delay, Federal Judge Calls for Yet More Study of Maryland's Purple Line

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Facing pressure from elected officials, an appeals court, and the public to issue a long-delayed decision on Maryland's Purple Line light rail, a federal judge has determined - five months after he was given the additional analysis that he requested - that the project needs even more environmental studies. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon comes in a case brought by Purple Line opponents from the wealthy Washington, DC, suburb of Chevy Chase, who don't want a train going through their backyards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama espionage 36 min Wall specialist 1
Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope 41 min Liar in Chief 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr toby 21,040
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 1 hr NeedaBurger 294
Sean Hannity getting fired? 2 hr A citizen 18
How many 3 hr Wise One 2
Trump getting divorce 3 hr contro 1
Demos hate it and are in pain 8 hr Aponi 46
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC