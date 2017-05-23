After Five-Month Delay, Federal Judge Calls for Yet More Study of Maryland's Purple Line

Facing pressure from elected officials, an appeals court, and the public to issue a long-delayed decision on Maryland's Purple Line light rail, a federal judge has determined - five months after he was given the additional analysis that he requested - that the project needs even more environmental studies. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon comes in a case brought by Purple Line opponents from the wealthy Washington, DC, suburb of Chevy Chase, who don't want a train going through their backyards.

