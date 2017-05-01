ABC, CBS Spin Spending Deal as 'Big Victory' for Dems
On Monday, both and ABC's Good Morning America and CBS This Morning adopted Democratic Party talking points as reporters spun a congressional spending deal to avoid a government shutdown as a win for liberal lawmakers. ABC Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce noted that the budget agreement "ends any suspense over a government shutdown and delivers victories for both parties."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When did Andrew Jackson die dummy?
|1 hr
|Doug
|3
|Antifa is NAMBLA....
|1 hr
|RuffnReddy
|14
|Asked about health care, Trump trips over his o...
|1 hr
|RuffnReddy
|8
|Shut Down Howard University Medical School
|2 hr
|wjabbe
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|2017 Correspondents Dinner
|4 hr
|SmokinJoe
|9
|4 hr
|SmokinJoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC