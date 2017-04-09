With a deadline looming, nobody is threatening to shut down the government
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving the floor ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, expresses optimism that a stopgap funding measure will have bipartisan support. Congress is off for two weeks, and when lawmakers return, they will quickly face a critical deadline to keep the government open.
