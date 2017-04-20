Why scientists are marching on Washington and more than 400 other cities
The March for Science is not a partisan event. But it's political. That's the recurring message of the organizers, who insist that this is a line the scientific community and its supporters will be able to walk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another demo goes bananas
|24 min
|x democrat
|17
|"I'm sending an Armada"
|1 hr
|no vote
|19
|George Norcross and cronies sabotage and use a...
|1 hr
|Bullied
|1
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|16
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|3 hr
|Sandra
|228
|Maxine Waters = this forum's Democrats
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|16
|Chelsea Clinton's Cheerleading Cult....
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|17
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC