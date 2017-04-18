White House cancels meeting to decide stance on climate pact
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is still deliberating whether to keep the U.S. in an international agreement to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions, even though he has called climate change a hoax. The White House postponed a meeting Tuesday where top aides were to have hashed out differences on what to do about the non-binding international deal forged in Paris in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama and his officials likely to be ind...
|22 min
|Piel
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|After Muff
|20,968
|Melania Nudges A Clown HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
|1 hr
|Piel
|6
|Fraudulent Federal Judge support machine politics
|3 hr
|Dirty judge
|1
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|4 hr
|Shane
|168
|CNN turns on Hillary....
|6 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|17
|Demos try to buy seat in georgia. 6th district
|8 hr
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC