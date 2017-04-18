White House cancels meeting to decide stance on climate pact

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is still deliberating whether to keep the U.S. in an international agreement to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions, even though he has called climate change a hoax. The White House postponed a meeting Tuesday where top aides were to have hashed out differences on what to do about the non-binding international deal forged in Paris in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.