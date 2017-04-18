White House cancels meeting to decide...

White House cancels meeting to decide stance on climate pact

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is still deliberating whether to keep the U.S. in an international agreement to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions, even though he has called climate change a hoax. The White House postponed a meeting Tuesday where top aides were to have hashed out differences on what to do about the non-binding international deal forged in Paris in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama and his officials likely to be ind... 22 min Piel 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min After Muff 20,968
Melania Nudges A Clown HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 1 hr Piel 6
Fraudulent Federal Judge support machine politics 3 hr Dirty judge 1
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 4 hr Shane 168
CNN turns on Hillary.... 6 hr Waikiki murderers 17
Demos try to buy seat in georgia. 6th district 8 hr LOL 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC