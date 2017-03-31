We predict April will be Washington's...

We predict April will be Washington's 11th straight warmer-than-normal month

Despite the cold in the middle of the month, March is set to, just barely, close as the 10th consecutive month of warmer-than-normal weather in Washington. We believe April will keep this warm streak going, as the 11th straight month with above normal temperatures.

