We predict April will be Washington's 11th straight warmer-than-normal month
Despite the cold in the middle of the month, March is set to, just barely, close as the 10th consecutive month of warmer-than-normal weather in Washington. We believe April will keep this warm streak going, as the 11th straight month with above normal temperatures.
Read more at The Washington Post.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did russia alter the election
|3 min
|Piel
|19
|Trump Mob Boss Getting Sued By Ethics Investiga...
|4 min
|Liar in Chief
|1
|How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ...
|49 min
|JIohnny be good
|11
|Democrats have a new and surprising weapon on C...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Kentucky Indicative of ALL States
|2 hr
|Independent
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Not a Spook
|20,940
|Confession: Obama spyed on Trump
|3 hr
|Liar in Chief
|27
