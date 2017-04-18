Washington, D.C.

As many as 15,000 scientists and their supporters, increasingly disillusioned with President Donald Trump's posture on climate-change policy and proposed cuts to federal research agencies, gathered on Saturday in downtown San Diego as part of international day to champion science in government decision making. The March for Science, held on Earth Day, included rallies in more than 600 cities on six continents, from Honolulu to Houston to Hong Kong to Mexico City.

