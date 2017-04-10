US strike destroyed fifth of Assad ai...

US strike destroyed fifth of Assad air force, Mattis says

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The US strike on a Syrian air base destroyed a fifth of the Damascus regime's remaining warplanes, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Monday as Washington fired a fresh salvo of warnings at President Bashar al-Assad. The public assessment of Friday's missile strike and the forceful rhetoric came as G7 ministers met in Italy to send a "clear and coordinated" message to Russia over its support for Damascus.

