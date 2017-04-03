University of Illinois names new fede...

University of Illinois names new federal lobbyist

The new federal lobbyist for the University of Illinois is a Capitol Hill veteran who's worked for the Peace Corps and congressional committees. Paul Weinberger has been named director of federal relations for the three-campus school.

