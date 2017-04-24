Trump's Lack of Accomplishments Hasn't Killed Hope on Wall Street
The Trump administration has yet to deliver on many of the promises that drove markets higher after his election -- namely, tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending. But despite a number of "incompletes" on the White House report card , many investors give Trump the benefit of the doubt and see signs of progress, if not concrete accomplishments.
