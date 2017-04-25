Trump wins praise from Holocaust survivors at remembrance
U.S. President Donald Trump, far left, looks on as Holocaust survivors light candles during the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's "Days of Remembrance" ceremony in the The Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Yuri Gripas Some Holocaust survivors decided to skip the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the U.S. Capitol when they found out the president of the United States would give the keynote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|1 hr
|Prophecy
|122
|Obama said
|2 hr
|District10
|8
|Donald lets the states decide
|5 hr
|Liar in Chief
|3
|The Democratic Party are using the federal cour...
|5 hr
|Liar in Chief
|8
|In Trump’s latest defeat, court smacks down ano...
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Donald Trump's proposed tax cuts are a joke, no...
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|Chump's bait and switch....
|6 hr
|Liar in Chief
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC