Trump Team Plans to Rebuild Governmen...

Trump Team Plans to Rebuild Government 'Starting from Scratch'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

In a memo to all department and agency heads to be issued Wednesday morning, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney officially ended the hiring freeze President Trump declared on Jan. 23 and ordered agencies to draft plans for overhauling their operations to improve efficiency and cut costs. In a Tuesday White House preview for reporters, Mulvaney said the administration was flexible on the eventual outcome but said "it's no secret that the president thinks we can run the government more efficiently with fewer people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Kang Snake 20,948
It was hard on obama 31 min Liar in Chief 3
UNITED AIRLINES never fly with you again 1 hr KentuckyMedicalBo... 5
Why did a Russian Bank 1 hr District10 10
Why we hate Russia all of a sudden 3 hr Waikiki murderers 10
Breaking news 6 hr Aponi 1
Gorsuch is in 6 hr Aponi 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC