Trump Team Plans to Rebuild Government 'Starting from Scratch'

In a memo to all department and agency heads to be issued Wednesday morning, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney officially ended the hiring freeze President Trump declared on Jan. 23 and ordered agencies to draft plans for overhauling their operations to improve efficiency and cut costs. In a Tuesday White House preview for reporters, Mulvaney said the administration was flexible on the eventual outcome but said "it's no secret that the president thinks we can run the government more efficiently with fewer people."

