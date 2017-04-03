Trump: Syria attack a had a big impact on mea
In this March 23, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier controversial decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|8 min
|Political Atheist
|82
|Elizabeth Warren: hypocrite!!
|11 min
|Political Atheist
|9
|omg
|15 min
|Political Atheist
|4
|California bill to protect illegals whocare felons
|18 min
|Aponi
|3
|Russia uses chemical weapons, Putin knows Tramp...
|24 min
|Aponi
|5
|just maybe they trying to get anything pass now...
|49 min
|dont bite trump bait
|1
|BillO Costing Fox Millions!!!!!
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC