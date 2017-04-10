Trump family hosts their 1st White House Egg Roll
Today's annual White House Easter Egg Roll brings a day of celebration for a busy first family, as an estimated 21,000 guests descend upon the White House's South Lawn. The tradition originated nearly 150 years ago, when children would gather on Capitol Hill to roll eggs.
