Trey Radel Quit Congress After Getting Busted For Drugs. Herea s How Hea s Doing Now.

Remember Trey Radel? The Florida congressman had never held office when he swept his state's southwest district in 2012 and joined the so-called young guns of the House-Republicans like Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor, and Kevin McCarthy. But DC's bustle proved too much for the 37-year-old former TV journalist-he was still in his first term when he was busted for buying cocaine from an undercover officer outside Circa in Dupont Circle.

