Tom Marino set to serve as White Hous...

Tom Marino set to serve as White House drug czar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Rep. Tom Marino testifies during a House Human Resources Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, May 18, 2016 in Washington. One of President Trump's biggest supporters on Capitol Hill is preparing to serve as the next White House drug czar, according to published reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are all losing 43 min Bible Reader 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Haley 20,949
Free solar in for homeowners in DC 2 hr solarmish 1
Civil war within the Democratic Party 2 hr dimwit 5
Why we hate Russia all of a sudden 2 hr dimwit 11
It was hard on obama 2 hr dictatorship 4
Breaking news 2 hr pu school 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC