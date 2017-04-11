Tom Marino set to serve as White House drug czar
Rep. Tom Marino testifies during a House Human Resources Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, May 18, 2016 in Washington. One of President Trump's biggest supporters on Capitol Hill is preparing to serve as the next White House drug czar, according to published reports.
