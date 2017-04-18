Timeline: Ivanka Trump Goes to Washin...

Timeline: Ivanka Trump Goes to Washington, and Sales Surge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A play-by-play account of how Ivanka Trump's political and commercial interests grew as her father rose to the presidency. FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children, depart after her father, President Donald Trump, formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chelsea Clinton's Cheerleading Cult.... 18 min Wise One 2
Unmasking the ridiculous unmasking NONSENSE! 18 min okimar 11
O' Reilly Fired 19 min Wise One 1
"I'm sending an Armada" 27 min Civic Infidel 10
CNN turns on Hillary.... 45 min okimar 20
How did russia alter the election 46 min Civic Infidel 110
CIA Dir. Brennan and Hillary rigged election.... 47 min Civic Infidel 9
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 2 hr District10 171
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC