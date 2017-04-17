Three men shot near Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington
Three men were shot Sunday night on a residential street near Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. The shootings occurred abut 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Gresham Place NW, a few blocks from the northern edge of the Howard University campus.
