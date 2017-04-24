Thousands gather in Washington for climate change march
Participants walk along Pennsylvania Ave., in front of the White House in Washington, during a demonstration and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Thousands of people gathered across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.
