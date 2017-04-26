The nation's capital, where children ...

The nation's capital, where children live in fear

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Tyshaun McPhatter in the bedroom he shared with his father, Andrew McPhatter, in Southeast on March 27. NEWS OF the death of a 28-year-old man shot in Southeast Washington as he sat in his car near his son's school at 10:50 the morning of March 1 was easy to miss. "One of six shot on same street has died" was the headline on the 84-word news brief about the death of Andrew McPhatter.

