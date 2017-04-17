The locations public transit can take you - and those who get left behind
If you work near the White House, don't have a car, and want to keep your commute under an hour, you could live in Gaithersburg, Md., or Reston, Va., both about 20 miles away. But you'd have trouble doing the same from just across the Anacostia River in neighborhoods near the southern tip of the District, roughly seven miles away, or from close-in areas of Prince George's County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|20 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|120
|The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Ta...
|41 min
|USA Today
|115
|Round 2 on health care comming up
|49 min
|Liar in Chief
|16
|HUD missing over $500 billion from Obama-era!!!
|1 hr
|Piel
|8
|Unless You Repent ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|1 hr
|acts 2 38
|4
|Experts predictions
|1 hr
|Melanie
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Where is Obama?? :)
|2 hr
|Revenge is sweet
|21
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC