The locations public transit can take you - and those who get left behind

Read more: The Washington Post

If you work near the White House, don't have a car, and want to keep your commute under an hour, you could live in Gaithersburg, Md., or Reston, Va., both about 20 miles away. But you'd have trouble doing the same from just across the Anacostia River in neighborhoods near the southern tip of the District, roughly seven miles away, or from close-in areas of Prince George's County.

