The Latest: Spring snow falls on clim...

The Latest: Spring snow falls on climate marchers in Denver

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

While climate marchers in Washington, D.C., contend with sweltering heat, their counterparts in Denver got a dose of spring snow. Several hundred people marched near the Colorado Capitol and then posed in the shape of a giant thermometer for a photograph Saturday as wet snow fell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demos please explain 35 min johnny w 25
Anyone seen pr heard from Rick Perry now that h... 53 min Civic Infidel 2
Donald lets the states decide 57 min Civic Infidel 4
End of Obama's Ebola Amnesty... 1 hr Civic Infidel 3
$6 to visit Karl Marx's grave! LoL! 1 hr Civic Infidel 3
Breaking! Russian ties! 1 hr Civic Infidel 1
Obama the next Bruce Jenner? 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC