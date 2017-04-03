The Capitol is mirrored in a parked car at dawn in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are talking about reviving the failed health care bill, but he declined to offer a timetable for a vote. WASHINGTON - Republicans entertained a fresh White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill Tuesday as the GOP tried to resuscitate the measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|15 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|62
|Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri...
|23 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|9
|How did russia alter the election
|27 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|61
|Easy question for demo
|36 min
|LOL
|6
|Isisi said today that we have a stupid Presiden...
|2 hr
|Julia
|6
|Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!!
|8 hr
|Aponi
|5
|BillO Costing Fox Millions!!!!!
|8 hr
|Aponi
|4
