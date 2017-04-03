The Capitol is mirrored in a parked c...

The Capitol is mirrored in a parked car at dawn in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

19 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are talking about reviving the failed health care bill, but he declined to offer a timetable for a vote. WASHINGTON - Republicans entertained a fresh White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill Tuesday as the GOP tried to resuscitate the measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago.

