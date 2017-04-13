Thank Abe Lincoln for extending your tax deadline

Even for the most tax-law-challenged taxpayers, the answer might seem obvious: Individual income-tax returns are due April 15, a date as memorable to most Americans as the joyful holidays of Jan. 1, July 4 or Dec. 25. When it comes to taxes, it seems that rarely is anything truly simple, even Tax Day. The deadline can vary depending on several factors, such as the timing of weekends and the celebration of Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.