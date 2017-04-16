Taxpayers Fund Lawyers To Defend Highly Paid Federal Managers Under Fire

Taxpayers are forced to cover much of the costs of defense attorneys for highly-paid federal managers facing termination or criminal charges, thanks to a cozy deal engineered in part by a law firm whose lobbyists helped draft and gain passage of legislation requiring it, Lobbyists for the Washington, D.C., law firm Shaw, Bransford & Roth - which earns its money representing federal employees who are being disciplined - Roth lawyer Anthony Vergnetti then left the firm to launch the Federal Employee Defense Services , just such a legal insurance business that , Vergnetti acknowledges, primarily steers clients to Roth when they have insurance claims, and profits off their premiums when they don't Roth got its legislative sway by operating through the Senior Executives Association , which is ostensibly an organic group representing managers, but which is actually founded and run by the law ... (more)

