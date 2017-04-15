Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to release his returns
There are 82 comments on the USA Today story from Saturday, titled Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to release his returns. In it, USA Today reports that:
Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to release his returns Rallies are planned in more than 150 cities to call for 'transparency' by the president. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oKiDw5 Dressed as the "Real Chicken Don" Shawn Frye joins others in calling for President Trump to release his tax returns, April 12, 2017, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
#1 Saturday
What's Trump hiding? He's hiding something and it must be a pretty bad "something", too!
My guess is that, it's enough to get him Impeached...and it's probably the enormous amount of money that he owes Russia and Communist China.
#2 Saturday
Parades of welfare moochs and student loan defaulters.
#3 Yesterday
Claims he can't release them because he's under audit. Which is another lie to be added to the list. Of course it won't matter to the Trumptards who swear to his lies. Oh BTW, lets see if The Liar in Chief releases his 2016 returns if he doesn't get audited again. Heh, heh, heh.
#4 Yesterday
Keep guessing until you stroke out.....
#5 Yesterday
What a bunch of crybaby bums. Trump should have dropped napalm on the lot of them.....
#6 Yesterday
Assume, guess, wish? Perhaps his response is blow it out your ass.
#7 Yesterday
Maybe he just does not wish to release them. Perhaps he is as hard headed as a Scottsman.
#8 Yesterday
You probably just gave him the idea.
#9 Yesterday
Would you be saying the same thing if Hilary Clinton or Bernie Sanders refused to release their returns?
#10 Yesterday
BRAVO! You're exactly correct!
Trump is his Name, and LYING is his Game!
If he accidentally told the truth, it'd probably shock him so badly that he'd have a massive Heart Attack.
#11 Yesterday
I WOULD!!!
#12 Yesterday
Only dumb sheep follow the modern 'tradition' of releasing their tax return.
No LAW compels anybody to release their tax return.
President Trump is strong and does not suffer fools, least of all a rag-tag mob of communists and anarchists.....
#13 Yesterday
I would too. What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong and Donald Trump is wrong for not releasing his tax returns. What makes him any different from anybody else. It just proves that he is a fking crook and has probably ripped the Federal government off for millions....if not more.
#14 Yesterday
Another eruption of buttgas from Democrats that accomplished nothing but noise.
Since: Jun 16
137
#15 Yesterday
Nothing in the Constitution requires presidents to release their tax returns. It's only people who are frothing at the mouth looking for anything to twist to attack President Trump that want him to release them.
#16 Yesterday
Well everything thrown at the Trump wall hasn't stuck.
So Libertards are grasping at anything they can and attempting to make mountains out of nothing.
They don't work so they have lots of time to waste and "think" by protesting anything about Trump they will somehow damage him.
Good luck!
You dumb MFers are clueless.
Were there any protests when Obama stunk up the USA?
NO, not a one. Conservatives suck it up and live with the incompetent Obama while he had difficulty pronouncing Marine Corps. We never saw Obama's college transcripts. We had to sue to see his "birth certificate". And then we never saw an authentic birth certificate, only a constructed document that was certified fake.
Obama was a certified fake!
Keep on protesting, waste your time.
Meanwhile Trump excels at doing what he does best, MAGA!
#17 Yesterday
I hope he keeps them for these 4 and the next 4.
United States
#18 Yesterday
Tramp camp claims nobody cares, hundreds of thousands of people in the streets prove that is just another lie.
Psiplw want tjem released cause it's obvious he's hiding something...
With finding out SEVEN supporters had russian collusion connections after the trsmp camp said there was nothing WE KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING HE'S LYING ABOUT.
He lies every time he opens his claptrap!
United States
#19 Yesterday
You burned down black churches and hung effigies of Obama from trees!
https://www.google.com/search...
Now you're saints!
The blatantly hypocritical republiscams are well known now. If they're talking they're lying.
#20 Yesterday
Just ASSUME that every word that come out of Trump's mouth is a LIE...because IT IS!
Also, ASSUME that every word that comes out of the Congressional TEAbaggers' mouths, and the Trump-Supporters' mouths, is a LIE, also, because IT IS, also.
That's what Trump has made "acceptable" from our Members of Congress, who support him, and the American People who support him...and he's done it, in less than One Hundred Days into his Administration!
Just imagine the damage he'll do, in 4 years! THE PURE DEVIL, HIMSELF, HAS TAKEN OVER OUR NATION...along with his "DISCIPLES" IN CONGRESS, and in our Society!
If there is a "GOD", and he hasn't completely deserted us, HE IS THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN SAVE US, NOW!!!
But, IMO, WE'RE DOOMED!!!
