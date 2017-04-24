Storms bring light show to our region, major damage further south on Potomac River
This photo was taken of storm cloud packed with lightning over North Stafford at 11:50 p.m., long after the thunderstorms that fired up earlier in the afternoon had rolled out. The storms were not severe enough to produce major damage in our region, but storms intensified by the time they reached Virginia's Northern Neck Penninsula.
