Stabbing victim identified as 79-year-old D.C. man
A man who was found fatally stabbed inside a rowhouse Sunday afternoon near Stanton Park on Capitol Hill has been identified, according to D.C. police. David Norwood, 79, of Northeast Washington was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of C Street NE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|4 min
|Pete
|129
|NBC News
|7 min
|Julia
|1
|The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Ta...
|45 min
|Ronald
|116
|Obama-era surveillance timeline
|1 hr
|wow
|4
|Round 2 on health care comming up
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|16
|HUD missing over $500 billion from Obama-era!!!
|2 hr
|Piel
|8
|Unless You Repent ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|3 hr
|acts 2 38
|4
|Where is Obama?? :)
|3 hr
|Revenge is sweet
|21
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC