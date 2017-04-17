Stabbing victim identified as 79-year...

Stabbing victim identified as 79-year-old D.C. man

A man who was found fatally stabbed inside a rowhouse Sunday afternoon near Stanton Park on Capitol Hill has been identified, according to D.C. police. David Norwood, 79, of Northeast Washington was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of C Street NE.

